Planning Authority proposes cutting red tape for green projects

The Planning Authority (PA) has proposed amendments to the Development Notification Order to streamline the approval process for greening projects carried out by Government agencies, local councils, and appointed entities.

The aim is to accelerate the development and enhancement of public recreational spaces.

Under the proposed changes, greening projects will be permitted within development zones on land designated for public recreational use, including schemed roads and public open spaces. They will also be allowed in areas marked for other uses in local plans, as well as outside development zones where public recreational use is specified.

Permissible works include installing play and fitness equipment, art installations, and demountable structures like CCTV and lighting.

Other approved interventions involve constructing shading devices and seating areas, excavating underground reservoirs for irrigation, replacing paved surfaces with permeable materials or soft landscaping, planting trees, installing irrigation systems, and removing redundant infrastructure—placing new facilities underground where feasible.

To ensure proper oversight, prior approvals will be required from the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage for projects in Urban Conservation Areas and scheduled sites, Transport Malta for works affecting schemed roads, and the Environment and Resources Authority for any tree removal or planting in protected areas. Additionally, all projects under this category must be approved by Project Green.

The new procedure will replace existing regulatory requirements with a notification system, though projects directly managed by Project Green will be exempt.

The Planning Authority is inviting stakeholders and the public to provide feedback on these amendments. Interested parties can submit their comments via email at [email protected] by 5th March 2025.