MaltaPost partners up with Temu to boost local delivery services

Global e-commerce platform Temu has announced a partnership with MaltaPost to improve last-mile delivery services for customers in Malta.

In a press release on Monday, MaltaPost said the collaboration aims to boost efficiency and customer satisfaction by combining Temu’s direct-from-factory model with MaltaPost’s extensive local delivery network.

MaltaPost CEO Joseph Gafà expressed optimism for the partnership, stating that the agreement will help provide a better shopping experience for consumers. Since launching in Malta in October 2023, Temu has introduced over 200 product categories.

A spokesperson for Temu emphasised the company’s commitment to making quality products accessible, highlighting the importance of working with reliable logistics partners like MaltaPost. The partnership is expected to optimise shipping solutions.

Beyond Malta, Temu is expanding its reach in Europe by inviting local sellers from countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain to join its platform. The company anticipates that up to 80% of its European sales will eventually come from local-to-local transactions. Temu also plans to enable European sellers to reach global markets through its platform in the future.

Since its launch in September 2022, Temu has expanded to 90 markets worldwide, rapidly becoming one of the most visited e-commerce websites. The platform has also been recognized as a top Apple-recommended app in 2024.