Camilleri should shoulder political responsibility: Repubblika

Repubblika has condemned the gravity of Sunday’s 200kg drug heist from a military barracks, calling it a matter demands full transparency and political accountability.

On Sunday, home affairs minister Byron Camilleri offered to resign after thieves broke into the Safi military barracks and stole 200kg of seized cannabis unnoticed.

Prime Minister Robert Abela refused his resignation.

Repubblika said that the theft is particularly alarming because it occurred within a facility meant to be secured by the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM). The situation is even more serious given that the stolen drugs were under a court order for destruction, raising concerns about procedural failures.

The NGO insists that political responsibility must be taken, stating that a serious and responsible minister would resign over such a scandal, regardless of direct involvement. Repubblika argues that while the Brigadier of the Armed Forces has been suspended, it is unacceptable that the minister responsible for internal security remains in office.

This latest incident, they noted, follows a series of scandals within the ministry, including problems at Identità, as well as the damning Ombudsman report on horrific prison conditions and the conduct of former prison director Alex Dalli.

Repubblika is demanding full transparency and clear answers from government.

“How long had the drugs been awaiting destruction?” they asked.

The NGO further questioned how much other drugs are yet to be destroyed and whether other narcotics marked for destruction were stolen.

“We cannot keep living in a country where impunity reigns,” Repubblika concluded.