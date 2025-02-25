Byron Camilleri will not resign over AFM drugs heist after Cabinet's unconditional backing

The Cabinet of Ministers has expressed full confidence in Byron Camilleri and shown support to Prime Minister Robert Abela's decision to reject the minister's resignation.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Cabinet said it considers Camilleri’s offer to resign as a “sign of responsibility”. It praised Camilleri for investing in the disciplined forces and implementing concrete solutions to irregular migration.

“The government’s priority in these circumstances is to continue making every possible effort, with all necessary resources, to ensure that the police force solves this case, that those responsible face justice as soon as possible, and that the full truth is revealed,” the statement said.

“The government looks forward to the conclusions of the administrative inquiry, which will establish the facts of this case and provide recommendations based on the report’s findings. Finally, the government appeals for caution and responsibility during this time, urging that no actions or statements be made that could hinder the ongoing investigations.”

In comments to journalists outside Castille following the Cabinet meeting, Camilleri said he will be accepting the recommendation to stay on as minister. He said that he offered his resignation to the Prime Minister on Sunday and later on Monday, and did likewise at the start of the Cabinet meeting.

"I told ministers that if they feel I should shoulder political responsibility, I was willing to do so," Camilleri said, adding that he was accepting his fellow ministers' recommendation to stay on.

On Sunday, Byron Camilleri offered his resignation as home affairs minister to the prime minister on Sunday after 200kg of cannabis resin was stolen from the Safi barracks, an AFM base.

However, Abela rejected the offer and appointed an administrative inquiry, which will run parallel to the ongoing police investigation and magisterial inquiry.