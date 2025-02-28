Authorities evict Fort Bengħajsa's illegal occupants

Authorities have taken direct action to address the illegal occupation of Fort Bengħajsa.

The operation was carried out after a court ruled against the fort’s illegal occupants and confirmed government’s claim over the property.

The court noted that the original lease had been granted solely for agricultural purposes and that there was no legal basis for extending the agreement to additional occupants or for residential use.

Furthermore, the court determined that the lease had been terminated, and an official eviction order had been issued.

During the operation, authorities changed the locks on previously secured structures and conducted a detailed inventory of illegally occupied buildings.

Some of the occupants identified themselves and allowed officials access to document the premises. They were given the opportunity to remove their belongings, with authorities warning that failure to do so would result in confiscation.

In a statement, the Lands Authority said it will be closely monitoring the situation to ensure that all unauthorised occupants vacate the premises. At the same time, efforts are underway to initiate the rehabilitation of the historic fortress.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage is conducting reports to distinguish original structures from later additions.

The operation involved the Directorate for Manufacturing and Services (MSD), Animal Welfare, Transport Malta, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH), and police.