Parliament to fix technical issues in petition system

The Office of the Ombudsman has investigated complaints regarding technical issues faced by individuals attempting to sign petitions on parliament's website.

The inquiry was launched following concerns that the system was obstructing the public’s ability to participate in the democratic process.

The investigation was prompted after Momentum chairperson Arnold Cassola flagged the system's flaws. His party had just launched a parliamentary petition calling on government to halt proposed amendments to magisterial inquiry law.

The complaint detailed various problems encountered by users, including error messages indicating incorrect details without explanation, notifications stating that signatories were not on the electoral register despite being Maltese citizens, and calls to the designated helpline going unanswered for extended periods.

Officials from Parliament acknowledged that they had received similar reports and assured the Ombudsman’s office that they assist users experiencing difficulties.

However, they asserted that the website remained operational, citing the successful collection of over four thousand signatures for Cassola's petition in opposition against the reform that will limit citizens' rights to request a magisterial inquiry.

Parliament has begun implementing improvements to address technical issues and enhance the system’s clarity regarding failed signature attempts. The Ombudsman’s office also said that measures have been introduced to ensure helpline calls are promptly answered, with further upgrades planned to improve user accessibility.

The Ombudsman concluded that no further investigation was required at this time, affirming that the necessary steps were being taken to resolve the reported issues.