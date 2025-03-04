menu

Fire breaks out at parliament building server room

Fire broke out in earlier in the afternoon with Civil Protection members called onsite due to an automatic trigger in the server room

juliana_zammit
4 March 2025, 3:30pm
by Juliana Zammit
Civil Protection Members were called to the parliament building (inset) after a fire broke out inside its server room
A fire broke out inside the parliament building's server room on Tuesday afternoon. 

Civil Protection members were called on site. A police spokesperson confirmed that an automatic trigger alerted officials of the fire which broke out earlier in the afternoon.

No one was injured in the incident. 

According to Speaker of the House Anglu Farrugia, the fire did not cause any damage to the IT infrastructure found within the room, but investigations are still ongoing. 

The parliament was evacuated for Civil Protection Department members to put out the fire. 

