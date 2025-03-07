Cabinet to discuss presidential pardon for student ethical hackers

Prime Minister Robert Abela said he will propose a presidential pardon to three students and a lecturer facing criminal charges for ethical hacking.

This week, police charged students Michael Debono, Giorgio Grigolo, Luke Bjorn Scerri, and lecturer Mark Joseph Vella for gaining unauthorised access to the student app FreeHour.

The case goes back to 2022. After gaining unauthorised access, the students emailed the app’s founder, Zach Ciappara to share their findings and asked for a reward for highlighting the app’s vulnerabilities.

However, FreeHour reported the breach to the Information and Data Protection Commissioner. Ciappara maintained that the company never pressed charges against the students and lecturer.

Speaking to TVM on Friday Abela acknowledged that the state has a responsibility to update its laws to keep up with modern realities.

He said that the case against the accused is unjust.

Abela said that the issue would be discussed at the Cabinet level to consider granting a presidential pardon.

On Thursday, the Momentum Party proposed a legal reform which protects ethical hackers. The party said individuals who responsibly disclose security vulnerabilities should be protected, not prosecuted.

The PN also called for reforms that prevent prosecution against ethical hackers. The PN argued that while the government swiftly amends legislation to serve its own interests, it has shown no urgency in protecting students and educators from outdated laws that criminalize ethical hacking.