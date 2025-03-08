Claudette Buttigieg says Carmelo Abela should be reinstated in cabinet

PN MP Claudette Buttigieg has spoken in favour of Carmelo Abela’s return to cabinet, following his victory in a libel case against Jason Azzopardi.

In September 2024, a court ordered Azzopardi to pay Abela €7,000 in libel damages. The libel was filed over a Facebook post by Azzopardi, where he accused Abela of providing assistance to the robbers who had carried out the 2010 HSBC heist.

The court condemned the former PN MP, stating that instead of reporting to the authorities and being diligent before publishing the allegation.

Speaking on Andrew Azzopardi’s radio show on Saturday, Buttigieg stated that Abela deserved a ministerial position, stressing that politicians like him should be in government.

She expressed sympathy for his legal fight and hoped the appeal process would be in his favour.

Buttigieg added that since Abela had been sidelined due to the allegations, it was now time for his return in cabinet.

Additionally, she dismissed Labour’s claims that PN MP Karol Aquilina had laughed during Abela’s emotional speech, insisting she was next to him and that no such reaction occurred.

Speaking about the career-ending allegations thrown by Azzopardi, Carmelo Abela began crying in Parliament when recounting what he had gone through.