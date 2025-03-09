Thousands attend PN protest in Valletta

The government has lost touch with its people and is governing solely in its own self-interest, Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech told protesters in Valletta.

Grech accused the government of failing to live up to its promises as he addressed thousands of protesters who responded to the PN’s call on Sunday.

“This is a fake government unable to lead the country because it is not even able to lead itself,” Grech said.

The protest was called following the most recent controversy involving Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, who did not resign despite the theft of 200 kg of cannabis resin from the barracks of the Armed Forces.

Protesters gathered outside parliament and walked down Republic Street behind a banner with the Maltese flag.

“The country cannot continue to go down the path that this government has put it on. The only hope for this country is the Nationalist Party,” Grech said.

The government is failing, he insisted, because it no longer governs according to the basic principles of its own party or the basic principles cherished by all Maltese of living a normal life as a European democracy.

Grech accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of being inconsistent on Malta’s foreign policy, saying one thing in Malta and another thing in Brussels.

“He lied about the PN, accusing us of warmongering because we argued in favour of responsible spending on defence. He told us before going to Brussels that he will stop Europe from spending on defence because he believed in peace. He let us believe he would go there and stand up for what he believes but he did nothing of the sort and voted for everything on the table.”

Grech said the Prime Minister had no moral compass to guide his actions. “We believe in peace but we also believe in strengthening the country’s defence,” Grech added.

The PN leader said Abela no longer recognises the Maltese people because to him “people are a vote and nothing more”.

Grech went on to say that the government’s failures were not isolated incidents but rather rooted in its lack of principles.

He accused Prime Minister Abela of making poor decisions due to a lack of principles and being rudderless. This resulted in U-turns driven by self-interest rather than genuine concern for the well-being of the citizens, Grech added.

He claimed that the Prime Minister tries to control everything but ends up not controlling anything.

“The Prime Minister is always scared. He suspects everyone. He is a Prime Minister who doesn’t know where to turn to. He is a Prime Minister who is constantly changing people around him to perhaps find his feet but never succeeds,” Grech claimed.

Grech criticised the government's performance across various sectors, highlighting the rising cost of living, the lack of direction in the economy, the struggles within the healthcare system, including long waiting lists and medicine shortages, and the inadequate state of education.

He also touched upon the government’s failures in infrastructure, national security, the fight against drugs, traffic congestion, and citizen protection. He highlighted Gozo’s situation, pointing out a lack of connectivity, a second-hand ferry, a new hospital that remains on paper, deteriorating roads, and a lack of new job prospects.

Grech further criticised the government's handling of recent scandals, most notably the theft of 226kg of drugs from the army barracks.

He questioned why the responsible minister, Byron Camilleri, had not been removed from his position, arguing that in a normal European government, such a case of ministerial irresponsibility would have led to a resignation.

By not removing Camilleri, Grech argued, Prime Minister Abela has effectively eliminated ministerial responsibility from the country’s political system.

He also accused the Prime Minister of trying to remove people’s right to request a magisterial inquiry.

Grech addressed the issue of the high cost of living, criticising the government's ‘stability’ campaign as a smokescreen that failed to address the underlying problem.

He contrasted this with the Nationalist Party’s proposals, which he claimed were designed to help workers, employers, pensioners, and young people.

“This is a tired government, an unfocused government, a government that has dried up from ideas. It is a government ruined and rotten from within,” Grech said.

He asserted that the country needs a plan, a direction, and initiatives to create the “economy of tomorrow”.

The PN leader concluded his speech by painting a vision of a future Malta and Gozo under a Nationalist government. He described a country where justice, transparency, and honesty prevail, and where a thriving economy provides opportunities for all.

He urged citizens to join the Nationalist Party in its mission to restore the country’s soul and build a better future for all Maltese and Gozitans. He concluded: “You need a country that you recognise as yours.”

Protesters were also addressed by outgoing PN secretary general Michael Piccinino.