[WATCH] Sofia public inquiry: Nearly all recommendations implemented, cabinet says

Almost all the recommendations put forward in the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry report have been partially or fully implemented, one year since the report’s publication.

From the 39 recommendations put forward, 22% of the recommendations have been implemented in full, while 74% have been partially implemented.

The last few measures that are yet to be implemented are largely within the court’s remit, although the cabinet sub-committee responsible for the inquiry’s implementation are in talks with the Chief Justice on the remaining measures.

Mark Mallia, the head of secretariat within the office of the prime minister, gave an update on Monday, together with the other members of the cabinet sub-committee, about the inquiry’s implementation.

He was joined by Justice Minister Jonathan Attard, Planning Minister Clint Camilleri, and Economy Minister Silvio Schembri. Byron Camilleri, the minister responsible for home affairs, is also on the committee but did not attend Mondays briefing.

The briefing comes just over a year since the public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia was published. The inquiry was launched after a period of relentless campaigning by his mother, Isabelle Bonnici.

According to Mallia, the sub-committee held frequent interministerial meetings, as well as meetings with permanent secretaries and the chairpersons of the entities mentioned in the inquiry report, to make sure that the recommendations could be implemented quickly.

The sub-committee also maintained regular contact with Isabelle Bonnici throughout the process.

Mallia said the sub-committee will continue meeting to ensure that the recommendations are implemented in full and in the shortest time possible.

Added value and new development rules

Schembri said the inquiry report was an opportunity for his ministry to review the way industrial land is allocated to private companies, but also all other processes undertaken by Malta Enterprise and INDIS.

He said the ministry hired a foreign company to review all the processes, and from now on, the allocation of land will not be prioritised to companies that create the more jobs, but rather to those that can create the most value.

His ministry is also drafting an INDIS Act – a piece of legislation that will regulate the way INDIS operates.

Camilleri mentioned that the Planning Authority has started a public consultation on a new framework for developments on industrial sites managed by INDIS and Malta Enterprise.

This new framework, designed to be more stringent than the current Development Notification Order (DNO), will require all proposed developments in these areas to be formally notified to the PA.

The proposed regulations stipulate that any developments near third-party properties will need to undergo a full development application process. This includes a 30-day period for the public to submit their representations, ensuring a thorough review and adherence to all relevant regulations.

Furthermore, developments within the INDIS area will now require prior authorization from INDIS before any action can be taken.

Camilleri said these changes strike a balance between the need to expedite certain investments at INDIS while making sure safeguards are in place on the site of the development.

Attard gave a rundown of the reforms implemented by his ministry, including mandatory insurance coverage for freestanding buildings and an amendment holding employers liable for damages and injuries sustained by workers or bystanders.

He mentioned the workplace health and safety bill passed by parliament in July 2024. The bill imposed harsher penalties for workplace safety violations as well as promising a revampt of the Occupational Health and Safety Authority.

Other measures and legal amendments introduced over the past year include a new license for builders and contractors, a construction helpline, and free legal and architectural services for those affected by construction issues.

READ ALSO | Jean Paul Sofia: Here's what the public inquiry recommends