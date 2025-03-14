New United Nations counter-terrorism principles launched during Valletta conference

Representatives of more than 60 countries concluded negotiations on a revised set of United Nations (UN) guiding principles for national and regional counter-terrorism strategies, during a conference hosted in Malta this week.

The negotiations culminated in the launch of the Valletta Principles.

The United Nations Conference on National and Regional Counter-Terrorism Strategies, organised by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), was held on Wednesday and Thursday, in St Julian’s.

The conference was opened by President Myriam Spiteri Debono and Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg.

The Valletta Principles build on the Bogotá Principles, which were announced in 2013 during a similar conference in Colombia, to offer guidance on counter-terrorism. The review concluded in Malta this week was necessary to ensure that counter-terrorism strategies remain effective, rights-respecting, and adaptable to changing circumstances.

The revised principles will serve as the global cornerstone to guide countries in developing and implementing national and regional counter-terrorism strategies, focusing on capacity-building, countering the financing of terrorism, protecting human rights, safeguarding the rights of terrorism victims, and enhancing border management, among other key areas.

On behalf of Malta, Ian Borg will be formally submitting the Valletta Principles to the United Nations Security Council and to the United Nations General Assembly in the coming days.

In her opening address, President Spiteri Debono highlighted Malta’s continued role as a contributor and promoter of international peace and security. In this spirit, the President also noted the initiatives undertaken by Malta as a member of the United Nations Security Council to address the challenge of terrorism holistically, while respecting the rights of citizens.

The President emphasised that “the scourge of terrorism transcends borders. Terrorist attacks brutally and indiscriminately end the lives of civilians and shatter families. The scars that such barbaric acts leave on affected communities never fully heal.”

Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg explained that by hosting this international conference, Malta is reaffirming its commitment to the vital work being conducted by the United Nations and other multilateral organisations to address terrorism and its root causes.

“The Valletta Principles will ensure that these guidelines, which served as a guiding light for nations for over a decade, continue to be relevant, practical and a source of inspiration for us all,” Borg explained. “Terrorism is a grave threat with serious consequences to societal cohesion. This transnational threat can only be effectively countered through an all-government approach, with closer cooperation between governments and competent authorities. Together, we must continue to innovate and adapt our strategies to stay ahead of evolving threats.”

He also reaffirmed that Malta continues to prioritise efforts to address transnational threats through national actions as well as international cooperation.

Recently, during its term as a member of the UN Security Council, Malta chaired the 1267 Committee, which oversees the Council’s sanctions against terrorism. Similarly, as the 2024 Chairperson of the OSCE, Malta hosted a conference on addressing anti-Semitism, racism, Islamophobia, anti-Christian sentiments, and other forms of discrimination, driven by a commitment to interfaith and intercultural dialogue as essential tools in combating violent extremism.