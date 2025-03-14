Gozitan businesses received €14 million from Malta Enterprise in two years

Over €14 million has been disbursed by Malta Enterprise to support businesses in Gozo over the past two years, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced.

Speaking at a conference marking the collaboration between the Gozo Ministry and Malta Enterprise’s Business First, the Prime Minister said that such agreements are critical to Malta’s Vision 2050 and the country’s long-term economic success.

The Prime Minister outlined how €13 million was allocated through the Micro Invest scheme between 2023 and 2024 to encourage investment and business expansion. An additional €590,000 was provided through the Gozo Transport Grant to facilitate connectivity and logistics, while €460,000 was distributed across various incentives.

He also spoke about Malta’s Vision 2050, which aims to provide a long-term roadmap for national growth by integrating various sectors and stakeholders.

Economy minister Silvio Schembri stated that strengthening collaboration between Malta and Gozo will continue to bolster the economy, foster business growth, and attract investment.

He stressed that the ultimate goal is to create high-quality job opportunities and ensure sustainable economic development for future generations.

Gozo minister Clint Camilleri said that the conference should serve to foster a networking environment between government entities and the Gozitan business community, providing more information on available government investment support, and addressing specific challenges faced by businesses in Gozo.