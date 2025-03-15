Kempinski Hotel completes €10 million two-year renovation project

Kempinski Hotel in San Lawrenz, Gozo has completed a €10 million renovation and improvement project.

"These investments not only improve the experience of tourists who visit us, but also create new jobs and contribute to economic growth," Prime Minister Abela stated during his visit at the hotel with Minister for Gozo Clint Camilleri.

The investment, which saw the renovation of renovating rooms, open spaces, and gardens, was carried out with an emphasis on “quality and sustainability.”

The investment also led to the creation of 120 jobs, with 80 of them being direct jobs with Baldacchino Group, it was said during the unveiling.

Prime Minister Abela described the project as an example of private sector confidence in Malta's economic stability and Gozo's potential as a quality tourist destination.

The next phase of investment at the Kempinski Hotel will include further room renovations, restaurant upgrades, spa improvements, and initiatives related to clean energy.

"Investments such as these are giving a clear signal that the future of tourism in Gozo and Malta should be one that focuses on quality, sustainability and innovation," Abela concluded.

He emphasised government's commitment to fostering a climate for continued growth and investment in the tourism industry across Malta and Gozo.