EU funds available to address Gozo’s connectivity challenges, Peter Agius tells stakeholders

"Gozo is a vital asset to Europe, and as such, it is important to urgently address the island's connectivity and infrastructure challenges," said PN MEP Peter Agius during a speech at a national conference he organised on Saturday at the Kempinski Hotel.

The MEP mentioned that many Gozitan families have raised concerns about the lack of reliable and efficient connectivity between Gozo and Malta, stressing that transportation improvements are essential for unlocking the island's full potential.

Referring to a report he commissioned in November, he highlighted both encouraging and alarming findings. "It is alarming that up to five different paths exist to fund new ferries for improved Gozitan connectivity, yet none have been utilized," Agius explained.

He also noted that while the Fast Ferry service from Valletta has positively contributed to connectivity, it remains insufficient. "The service is not frequent enough, and it does not allow for car commuting," he said. Additionally, Agius pointed out that the existing ferries operated by the Gozo Channel Ferry service, which were built in 2000, are now 24 years old and need modernization.

Agius also referenced the EU’s ongoing investment in sea transport. "Around us, in EU Member States, there are no less than five projects where the EU has already funded or is funding investment in sea transport with renewable energy," he said.

He stressed that the ideas and funding opportunities are available, but the next step is to create synergies between the private sector and decision-makers. "What we need now is to forge synergies between the private sector and decision-makers to chart the way ahead, especially for Gozo," Agius concluded, urging a collaborative approach to secure the island’s future development.

Also in attendance, Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech criticized the government's approach to addressing the challenges facing Gozo, particularly the island's accessibility issues.

"I’ve heard about the problems in Gozo, but I haven’t heard the words 'opportunity' or 'solution,'" Grech remarked, emphasizing the need for a shift in approach. He acknowledged that the government has the financial resources to tackle the issues but stressed that having the money is not enough. "It’s not enough to know the problems and solutions; there needs to be something else. Politics is about leadership, and leadership depends on what you do with the power you have," he stated.

Grech called for the political will to follow through on the solutions that have already been proposed. "We all know the solutions, we’ve heard them before, but nothing gets done," he said, urging the government to act on its commitments and provide the leadership needed to improve the situation for Gozo. He concluded by stating that what is needed now, both for Gozo and the country as a whole, is the political will to implement the necessary changes.

Sustainability should be at the forefront

Dr. Karl Agius called for a strategic plan for the future, stating that connectivity had to be addressed in conjunction with investment in the energy sector and port infrastructure.

Regarding sustainability, Agius pointed to existing technologies and successful implementations abroad as models for Gozo’s future. "The technology exists," Agius said, referencing the next generation of electric ships used on islands in Spain and Denmark, with the latter benefitting from EU funds to retrofit their ferry fleets to become fully electric.

"In Spain, ferries are already using electric ships, and in Estonia, a tender has been released to make use of the European Modernisation Fund. Gozo too must make use of EU funds." he said.

‘The resources are there for member states to use’

In a video message delivered during the conference, European Commissioner Director for Maritime Transport Loannidou Fontini emphasized the critical role of connectivity in fostering economic growth for islands, beyond just tourism.

"Connectivity and growth, particularly for islands, is not just about tourism—it’s about ensuring economic development and unlocking the island’s full potential," Loannidou said, highlighting that improved connectivity is essential for creating new opportunities, linking businesses, fostering innovation, and ensuring sustainable economic development.

She further stated, "The Commission is committed to supporting member states in enhancing their connectivity, and Gozo is included in this effort. The policies are there; it is up to the member states to avail of them."