Momentum proposes €360 weekly minimum wage among 17 economic proposals

The Momentum Party has proposed increasing the minimum wage to €360 per week and introducing a tax on certain vacant properties to lower property prices.

These were among 17 proposals aimed at fostering a more prosperous and equitable society.

The proposals are the result of a process that began with community-led discussions in a "vision circle," where citizens voiced their concerns and aspirations for Malta’s economic future. These grassroots contributions were then refined through expert analysis to develop practical solutions to the country’s economic challenges.