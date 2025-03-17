Momentum proposes €360 weekly minimum wage among 17 economic proposals
The proposals are the result of society-wide discussions which were then refined through expert analysis
The Momentum Party has proposed increasing the minimum wage to €360 per week and introducing a tax on certain vacant properties to lower property prices.
These were among 17 proposals aimed at fostering a more prosperous and equitable society.
The proposals are the result of a process that began with community-led discussions in a "vision circle," where citizens voiced their concerns and aspirations for Malta’s economic future. These grassroots contributions were then refined through expert analysis to develop practical solutions to the country’s economic challenges.
"We believe that a fair economy is built from the ground up, by empowering individuals and communities," part chairman Arnold Cassola stated. "Our economic policies reflect the voices of our citizens, coupled with sound economic principles, to create a sustainable and inclusive path to prosperity."
Among the key proposals, the Momentum Party is advocating for a minimum wage increase to €360 per week to combat poverty and improve the quality of life. The party also seeks to reward businesses and individuals who maintain a strong record of tax compliance, reinforcing a culture of fiscal responsibility.
Additionally, a tax on vacant residential properties—excluding the first vacant property, primary residences, and rental properties—is being proposed to curb speculative vacancies, lower housing costs, and generate revenue for social housing projects.
Other incentives include those aimed at keeping Maltese talent in Malta, for instance, by ensuring that new graduates who hold level 7 and level 8 qualifications pay a flat rate of 15% tax for the first 10 years of work.
The full proposals can be found here.
Cassola encouraged public engagement with the proposals, calling on citizens to explore the policies and contribute to the ongoing discussion. "We are confident that these policies offer a clear and compelling path towards a brighter economic future for all," he added.