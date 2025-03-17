Partygoers flock to St Julian's for St Patrick's Day

This year’s St Patrick’s festivities in St Julian’s have once again attracted thousands of revellers in what has become an established yearly tradition.

On Monday afternoon, partygoers started to fill the streets of Malta’s entertainment hub.

Today’s celebrations, like every year’s did not come without controversy.

The Sliema Local Council issued a statement on its concerns over what they called significant traffic disruptions affecting the locality due to uncoordinated diversions.

The local council said it was not consulted by either the St Julian’s Local Council or police station regarding the decision to divert traffic through Sliema.