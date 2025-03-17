menu

Partygoers flock to St Julian's for St Patrick's Day

On Monday afternoon, partygoers started to fill the streets of Malta's entertainment hub

matthew_farrugia
17 March 2025, 8:50pm
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
Thousands flocked to St Julian's to celebrate St Patrick's Day (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Thousands flocked to St Julian's to celebrate St Patrick's Day (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

This year’s St Patrick’s festivities in St Julian’s have once again attracted thousands of revellers in what has become an established yearly tradition.

On Monday afternoon, partygoers started to fill the streets of Malta’s entertainment hub.

Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday
Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday

Today’s celebrations, like every year’s did not come without controversy. 

The Sliema Local Council issued a statement on its concerns over what they called significant traffic disruptions affecting the locality due to uncoordinated diversions.

The local council said it was not consulted by either the St Julian’s Local Council or police station regarding the decision to divert traffic through Sliema.

"This lack of communication is causing severe congestion and unnecessary inconvenience for our residents and businesses, especially given that many roads in Sliema are currently closed due to ongoing works by Infrastructure Malta and Enemalta."

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
