February breaks dry spell with above-average rainfall

"February lived up to its reputation of being a wet month, breaking the dry trend observed in previous months with above-average rainfall," the Meteorological Office said in a press release.

The Meteorological Office recorded 88.2mm of rain, exceeding the average by 19.2mm. This rainfall was a welcome change from the dry conditions that had been seen.

The month's rainfall was substantial, with the first ten days alone making up nearly half of February's average rainfall.

By the feast of Saint Paul on the 10 February, 49mm of rain had already been recorded. Despite this, February 1965 remains the wettest February on record, with a remarkable 187.9mm of rain.

The month was also marked by three thunderstorm days and two instances of hail, adding to the weather conditions.

February's weather was not just notable for its rainfall, but it was also warmer than usual. The average temperature for the month was 13.6°C, a full degree above the climatic norm.

The highest temperature recorded was 20.8°C on the 14 February, while the lowest was 7.4°C on 23 February.

Despite the storms, February was less windy than usual, with an average wind strength of 8.8 knots.

However, the strongest gust occurred on the 8 February, reaching 36 knots from the east-southeast. This day was also the cloudiest and windiest of the month, with less than an hour of sunshine.

In contrast, the sunniest day was 16 February, with 10 hours of sunshine.