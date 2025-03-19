Archbishop emeritus' funeral to be held on Saturday

The funeral for former archbishop Paul Cremona will be held on Saturday 22 March in Valletta at 9:30am.

In a statement shortly after news of Cremona's death broke, government said that the funeral will be organised by both the state and church. Government also announced that Saturday will be a day of mourning.

The funeral will be held in St John's Co-Cathedral in Valletta. This, the government statement said, was agreed upon by the Prime Minister and archbishop in recognition of the service given by Cremona during his life.

"Mons Pawlu Cremona will always be remembered for his humility and dedication to the community, not only through his pastoral work as the spiritual leader of the Archdiocese of Malta but also for his service before becoming archbishop."

Cremona passed away late on Tuesday evening at 79 years old.

He dedicated his life to the church, and saw the institution facing up to some of its most momentous of challenges, with the introduction of divorce and civil unions and gay adoptions some years later.