EPP approves amendments proposed by PN on Malta’s neutrality

The Nationalist Party has welcomed the approval of amendments proposed by leader Bernard Grech during Thursday’s European People’s Party (EPP) summit in Brussels.

The proposals call for Malta’s principle of neutrality to remain respected in European discussions on security and defence.

During the summit, leaders of EPP member parties were asked to approve a joint declaration aimed at strengthening the continent’s security while considering the diverse realities of each country.

“Every decision must ultimately contribute to peace in the region,” a Nationalist Party statement read.

Grech intervened on behalf of the PN to call for safeguards in Malta’s interest.

He emphasised that while Europe should enhance its defence capabilities through increased investment, it is equally necessary to respect the realities and interests of neutral countries, including Malta. The amendments put forward by the Nationalist leader were accepted and incorporated into the final joint declaration of the summit, which was presented at the European Council meeting on Thursday.

The PN said it aligns with the EPP’s vision for a stronger European defence strategy, including the reinforcement of defence capabilities and industrial cooperation, to ensure that Europe can defend itself.

“At the same time, the PN believes that this capacity must be built on a strategy that respects the diversity of EU Member States, including the neutral status of certain countries,” a statement read.

Bernard Grech reiterated that any step towards further integration in defence-related areas must fully respect the position of each Member State, including those that maintain neutrality.

The PN reaffirmed that Malta should maintain an active role in European security initiatives, while always respecting its neutrality. “At today’s Summit, the EPP demonstrated that it is a space where the different realities of each country are recognised, and where Malta’s role and voice in European politics are strong and respected.”

Bernard Grech also insisted that in any agreement reached, the right of each Member State to veto must continue to be upheld, even in the area of security. He stressed that the veto exists to ensure that each Member State can defend its own domestic realities.

During discussions in Brussels, in addition to the situation regarding Ukraine and European security, competitiveness was also addressed. The PN leader stressed the need for the EU to continue tackling other pressing issues affecting its citizens, including cost-of-living.

Among the bilateral meetings held by the PN Leader, an meeting a meeting also took place with the Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani.

The PN leader was accompanied by International Secretary Beppe Galea.