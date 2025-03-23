Turkish community in Malta protests arrest of Istanbul mayor Imamoglu

The Turkish community in Malta held a protest in solidarity with the ongoing protests in Turkey following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

Under the banner “Stand Against Government Tyranny,” demonstrators voiced their opposition to what they see as an attack on democracy and the rule of law in Turkey.

Imamoglu was detained following a raid on his residence earlier this week, sparking the largest wave of street demonstrations in Turkey in more than a decade. It also deepened concerns, among Turks and outside Turkey, over democracy and rule of law.

Standing infront of Triton fountain in Valletta, protestors held up banners with slogans such as: “no dictator can stop the arrival of spring” and “stand with imamoglu”

His imprisonment is widely regarded as a political move to remove a major contender from the next presidential race, currently scheduled for 2028.

Government officials reject accusations that legal actions against opposition figures are politically motivated and insist that Turkey’s courts operate independently.

The formal arrest came as his opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP, began holding a primary presidential election to endorse Imamoglu as its presidential candidate despite the arrest.

Despite his detention, CHP leader Ozgur Ozel confirmed that the party's primary, which involves around 1.5 million delegates, would go ahead as planned.

Imamoglu is also facing allegations of ties to a terror organisation, but many observers believe these charges are politically motivated, aimed at blocking his anticipated bid for the presidency in 2028.

Critics argue that the charges are part of an effort by the government to suppress political opposition and curtail democratic freedoms.

The Turkish community in Malta, joining protests worldwide, emphasised the importance of defending democracy and ensuring fair political processes in Turkey.