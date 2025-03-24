No one injured in St Paul’s Bay balcony collapse

No one was injured after a balcony collapsed in the early hours of Monday in St Paul’s Bay.

A police spokesperson told MaltaToday the collapse happened at around 2:30am in Triq l-Imrejkba.

Photos making the rounds on social media show the property is in the vicinity of a construction site, but the spokesperson said no construction work was ongoing in the building where the collapse happened.

In a joint statement, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) said the incident is being investigated.

“The BCA and OHSA are jointly investigating the occurrence at this building, which was constructed in the 1980s, as well as the development taking place in the vicinity. Inspectors immediately confirmed that no one was injured,” they said in a statement.

In the meantime, as a preliminary measure, a statement has been requested from the architect responsible for the construction work to confirm that there is no danger to any third parties in the surrounding area.

The authorities have issued a stop works notice until the necessary investigations are carried out and compliance with the law is confirmed.

The authorities also reiterate their appeal for anyone who feels the need to contact them to do so via the helpline 138.

Civil Protection Department officials were called to the site of the incident.

Police investigations are ongoing.