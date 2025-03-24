Msida distribution centre to be upgraded through €10 million investment

The Energy Ministry has announced it will be upgrading Msida’s distribution centre through a €10 million investment.

Two new transformers and switchgear will be installed, increasing this centre’s capacity by 50%.

The result will be a stronger electricity distribution network for Msida and surrounding areas such as Birkirkara, Swatar, San Ġwann, and Santa Venera, the ministry said.

“Equipped with the latest technology, this distribution centre will deliver improved maintenance and a faster, more effective response in the event of an emergency. This means that both businesses and households in the area will benefit from a more reliable and stable electricity supply,” the ministry said.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said the agency’s ambition is to continue modernising Malta’s electricity system and make it more resilient.

“This investment is a bold and concrete step to ensure a more stable and sustainable energy supply for everyone. We want to see our country develop into a model of efficiency and innovation in the energy sector,” she said.

The project is part of a six-year plan led by Enemalta to strengthen the electricity distribution infrastructure across the Maltese Islands.

Work on two more new distribution centres in Naxxar and Siġġiewi will also begin this year. Enemalta Chairman Ryan Fava said explained that similar work had already been successfully carried out at the distribution centres in Imrieħel, Marsaskala, and Ħal Tarxien.

He added that the expansion plan also includes adding several new substations every year and modernising existing ones, so that the energy supply is always timely and of high quality.