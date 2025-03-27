Alex Agius Saliba tells LIBE committee: Fake ID cards ‘isolated cases’

Labour MEP and deputy leader Alex Agius Saliba sent a letter to the LIBE committee on the latest developments surrounding the case of fake Maltese ID cards.

In his letter, Agius Saliba refers to the “fabricated and politically motivated allegations” of the EPP Group by clarifying that a recent testimony presented in court revealed that only seven fraudulent ID cards were found in connection with the alleged Identità scheme.

“The evidence clearly points to isolated cases, not systemic abuse,” he stated. “It’s important that LIBE Committee is guided by facts and not by speculation or politically motivated narratives.”

The letter also highlights that investigations by both Identità and the Malta Police Force began in 2022, well before media coverage brought the issue to public attention. “These investigations resulted in legal proceedings against two individuals facing charges related to corruption, money laundering, and human trafficking.”

He reiterated Malta’s commitment to transparency and accountability and called for a balanced approach in LIBE Committee’s treatment on this issue.

The letter also requests that an exchange of views be scheduled in the committee once an ongoing magisterial inquiry is concluded.

A spin on the ID cards scandal by Robert Abela – Arnold Cassola

Momentum leader Arnold Cassola on the other hand said a spin has been started by Prime Minister Robert Abela in an attempt to play down the scandal.

“ID cards with false information run into thousands. I myself gave the inquiring magistrate 120 ID cards with false addresses of the employees of the PL donor Joseph Portelli and his partner Dirjanu, Mark Agius,” Cassola said on Facebook.

He also said he gave the inquiring magistrate 27 ID cards containing false Xewkija addresses of voters, including those of Minister Anton Refalo, his wife and his two children.

“Robert Abela, you can fool those of your followers who are brainwashed, but we are not all dumb, as you think we are,” he said.