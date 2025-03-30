PN leader Bernard Grech calls government’s transport plans ‘short-sighted’

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has criticised the government’s new transport proposals, calling them “short-sighted” and “useless.”

Speaking at an event in Kalkara, Grech said Prime Minister Robert Abela’s government is failing to solve the country’s biggest problems, including traffic and the rising cost of living.

“This is a tired government with a Prime Minister who is not focused on your problems. A government that promises you a lot and gives you almost nothing,” Grech said. “I expected better transport proposals from Abela yesterday, given that he is an expert in U-turns.”

The criticism came after Transport Minister Chris Bonett announced new transport initiatives to be introduced over the next 18 months.

Bonett said the government will reveal specific measures every three months. However, the Nationalist Party dismissed these plans, saying they do not address key issues like too many cars on the roads, poor infrastructure, weak public transport, and lack of support for alternative transport options.

Grech also spoke about rising prices, saying families and businesses are struggling to cope. He accused the government of ignoring PN proposals that could help people. These include removing tax on the Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA), offering tax credits to businesses, and creating a fund to help importers deal with rising costs.

“Instead of listening to us, they spend their time attacking the Opposition rather than working to ease people’s burdens,” Grech said. He added that these ideas have been supported by groups like the General Workers’ Union but claimed the government rejected them for political reasons.

Grech also criticised Abela for losing credibility at home and abroad.

He said Abela lacks direction and has failed to represent Malta well in EU meetings. “In Malta, he says one thing; in Brussels, he does another. He votes in favour of the EU defence plan, rightly so, but only because he has no real direction,” Grech said.

The PN leader reaffirmed his party’s support for European defence investments while safeguarding Malta’s neutrality, highlighting the PN efforts within the European People’s Party (EPP) for securing reassurances on neutrality from the EU Council. “I paved the way for Abela,” he said.

Looking ahead to Freedom Day on 31 March, Grech warned that freedom in Malta is under threat from what he called an increasingly authoritarian government.

“What freedom is it, if civil servants cannot express their political views? What freedom is it if people are afraid to speak out due to fear of retribution?” he asked.

PN Secretary General Charles Bonello also spoke at the event, giving his first speech since taking on the role. Bonello said many Maltese and Gozitan citizens feel far from free despite Freedom Day celebrations.

“The Maltese and Gozitans are bound to live a life that is not of the quality they deserve; hours spent in traffic with a national broadcaster hijacked by partisan interests,” Bonello said.

He added that the PN is working on solutions for families, young people, the elderly, and the economy. Bonello promised that a new PN government would be ready with concrete plans to improve people’s lives.

Grech ended his speech by saying only a PN government could bring real freedom to Malta: “Freedom of expression, freedom to spend their money as they wish, freedom to access a functioning and efficient healthcare system, better connectivity between Malta and Gozo, and a government that truly serves the people, not itself.”