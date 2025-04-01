CPD sends officials to Libya to aid firefighting efforts

The Civil Protection Department (CPD) will aid Libya’s Al-Asabaa municipality during ongoing firefighting efforts to control blazes that have destroyed dozens of homes.

Through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, Malta is deploying four CPD officials to investigate the cause of the fires and support affected families. The mission will be similar to other humanitarian missions as those conducted in the past.

The CPD had sent officials to Greece and Libya when the two countries were struck by natural disasters caused by extreme weather.

CPD director Peter Paul Coleiro said that ongoing training and investment have strengthened the department’s ability to provide such assistance, ensuring that the expertise of Maltese officials contributes to the safety and well-being of those affected.

Home affairs minister Byron Camilleri noted the department’s essential role in both local and international crises.