Court rejects BirdLife's attempt to keep Spring hunting season closed

The spring hunting season is expected to reopen this year after a court rejected BirdLife’s request to block discussions and a vote on the matter by the Ornis Committee.

Birdlife had sought a prohibitory injunction, arguing that allowing spring hunting violates the EU’s Bird Directive and further endangers the turtle dove population.

The NGO claimed that Malta’s practice of permitting a spring hunting season was unjustified, as new data from the Wild Birds Regulation Unit indicated a continued decline in turtle dove numbers.

However, both the government and the Ornis Committee dismissed BirdLife’s arguments, asserting that the request was premature since the hunting framework for this year had not yet been established.

On Wednesday Judge Ian Spiteri Bailey ruled against BirdLife’s request, stating that the NGO had not met the legal criteria for an injunction. The court found no evidence that opening the hunting season would lead to irreversible damage. It also noted that BirdLife had previously made similar attempts to halt spring hunting, all of which were unsuccessful.

Responding to the judgement, Gozo minister Clint Camilleri said that he looks forward to the upcoming discussion on Spring hunting within the Ornis Committee, which will meet on Wednesday.