Parliament approves controversial magisterial inquiry reform

As protestors gathered convened outside parliament, government MPs vote in favour of amendments to magisterial inquiry law • Opposition MPs vote against

2 April 2025, 7:18pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Amendments to legislation governing magisterial inquiries have cleared Third Reading stage on Wednesday. Pictured: Prime Minister Robert Abela (left) and Justice Minister Jonathan Attard (right)
Amendments to legislation governing magisterial inquiries have cleared Third Reading stage, and will become law.

On Wednesday, as protestors convened outside parliament, 37 government MPs voted in favour, while 30 Opposition MPs voted against amendments to Bill 125. A division was requested.

The reform removes the right of ordinary citizens to directly ask a magistrate for an inquiry. Instead, the individual will have to file a police report and only after six months have lapsed can the person seek recourse at the Criminal Court that will decide if a magisterial inquiry should be held.

On Tuesday, at committee stage, MPs debated and carried out minor amendments to the reform. Among them was the removal of the Attorney General’s (AG) oversight on the appointment of court experts.

In the amended version, the appointment of experts will now be the sole remit of the inquiring magistrate and the Chief Justice. The inclusion of the AG in the original proposal had been criticised because it reduced the magistrate’s autonomy.

