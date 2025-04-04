Cassola warns of Abela’s ‘autocratic’ shift after standards reform threat

Momentum chairperson Arnold Cassola has accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of systematically dismantling democracy, warning that he is pushing Malta towards autocracy “clause by clause”.

Cassola’s warning comes in response to revelations that Abela, in 2023, threatened to amend the Standards in Public Life Act to prevent Cassola from lodging reports against government officials.

The claim was made public in a report released yesterday by the Standards Commissioner, Judge Joseph Azzopardi.

The Standards Commissioner rejected Abela’s assertion that Cassola was abusing the law, stating that Cassola was merely exercising his legitimate rights as a citizen.

Azzopardi went further, warning that any legal amendments restricting such complaints would constitute a serious setback for government accountability.

The controversy follows recent reforms introduced by the government to limit the ability of individuals to initiate magisterial inquiries. Cassola argues that these changes are part of a broader pattern of restricting public oversight and silencing criticism of those in power.

“Robert Abela is sliding down the dangerous path of authoritarianism,” Cassola said. “Like all aspiring political dictators, he is resorting to anti-democratic measures, such as restricting citizens’ rights to scrutinise people in power. We at Momentum will be on the front line to combat Robert Abela’s attack on the democratic institutions of our country.”

On Thursday, the Standards Commissioner ruled that Abela did not breach ethical guidelines in his comments regarding the 2023 driving licence racket scandal.

Cassola had requested the investigation, citing a newspaper report in which the prime minister was quoted as defending the fast-tracking of driving test applicants as part of the political system.

“That is the way the political system works,” Abela had told journalists. “If anyone is saying this should not apply for this country, I disagree.” He also insisted that his government extended assistance to all, including Opposition MPs.

While he was cleared of any ethics breach, Azzopardi said that Abela’s stance appears to defend and justify clientelism within public administration – an issue that has long plagued Malta’s political landscape.

Reacting to Abela's threat, the NGO Repubblika welcomed Azzopardi’s statement that such a move would strip citizens of rights currently enshrined in law.

“But we know that once the Prime Minister sets his sights on eroding citizens’ rights, nothing stops him,” Repubblika said, recalling that it took just four months for the government to eliminate the right to request magisterial inquiries.

The NGO accused Abela of shielding himself and his colleagues from scrutiny, insisting that his latest move is designed to protect those in power rather than uphold accountability.

Repubblika also pointed out that Abela had already amended the law to change how the Standards Commissioner is appointed, ensuring that the chosen candidate was to his liking. However, the NGO noted that the current commissioner has so far stood his ground, defending the rule of law and citizens’ rights despite what it described as pressure from the Prime Minister.

“The commissioner’s courage deserves the respect and support of honest citizens,” Repubblika said.

The NGO further warned that Abela appears intent on using his parliamentary majority to serve his own interests and those of his allies, lamenting that no government MP has spoken out against what it described as a blatant attack on democracy.