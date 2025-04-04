[WATCH] NGOs given €100,000 for initiatives to fight gender-based violence

Government has granted 10 NGOs a total of €100,000 to fight against gender-based violence and domestic violence through a number of initiatives.

Among the projects, the Malta Women’s Lobby (MWL) is aiming to use the funds it was awarded to highlight the need for positive masculinity.

Angele Galea, an alternate member of the MWL and the European Women’s Lobby explained that their initiative will tackle the ‘bystander effect.’ This phenomenon involves addressing the large number of men who for some reason or another, are discouraged from intervening in episodes of assault or violence.

Galea said that the incidents can be as simple as indecent jokes, acknowledging that speaking up against such behaviour, especially in the presence of friends, is easier said than done.

Another project, spearheaded by NGOs Dar Hosea and Men Against Violence, will focus on prostitution, specifically, those who buy sex.

Dar Hosea’s leader of services, Maria Borg Pellicano explained that her NGO will use its newly acquired funds to conduct research into violence in the field of prostitution.

This will be followed by workshops and the creation of educational material that will be presented to policy makers and educators to be in a better position to address this violence.

Meanwhile, Men Against Violence’s vice-chairman James Buhagiar explained that his NGO will focus on raising awareness among young men, stressing that gender-based violence must be fought by both men and women alike.

During a press conference where the beneficiaries of the €100,000 fund were announced, parliamentary secretary for equality Rebecca Buttigieg stressed that the fight against gender-based violence must not only consist of the yearly 16 days of activism.

Buttigieg, without getting into the details of the case, highlighted the ongoing jury of a man accused of raping his wife, calling it a reminder that one must never turn a blind eye to such realities. “Court sentences alone are not enough,” she said, stressing that a cultural change is necessary.

Through the €100,000 fund, Buttigieg stated the initiatives undertaken by the beneficiaries will sow the seeds to aid the change in culture needed to tackle gender-based violence.

Commissioner for Gender-Based Violence Samantha Pace Gasan said that the fund will continue to implement the national strategy on gender-based violence.

Pace Gasan said that the projects will not only benefit the direct victims of gender-based violence, as there will also be a focus on children and teenagers who are affected by such realities.