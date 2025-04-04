CCTV cameras to be installed across Paceville

Paceville will have 40 CCTV cameras installed by the summer to reduce crime in the area, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has announced.

"In our strategy to keep Malta safe, prevention is one of the most important tools. Prevention comes by adopting more intelligent systems, allocating resources wisely, and strengthening collaboration. This project embodies all of these elements. With it, we are covering Paceville, where our experience and consultations have shown that such a project is most needed,” Camilleri said on Friday.

He explained the aim is to help block certain activities and criminal acts in the area, which known for being the nightlife and entertainment capital of Malta. This will allow police to operate more hands on, through intelligence-led policing with immediate action.

Along with Paceville, four other localities will be covered with a total of more than 160 CCTV cameras all together as part of a budgetary measure with an investment of over €2 million.

During the press conference, which was attended by Deputy Police Commissioner Kenneth Haber, LESA CEO Svetlick Flores, Chairman of the Town Centre Management for Paceville Philip Fenech, Mayor of St. Julian's Guido Dalli, and representatives from the Local Council, Camilleri said the project will complement the ongoing efforts of the police, which are already showing positive results.

The minister also emphasised that, aside from the collaboration between LESA and the police, this project will also foster greater cooperation with local councils, business communities, and residents.

“We are doing this for the benefit of society, for those who frequent the area, and for commercial entities. This is about prevention and deterrence. Surveillance is crucial when implementing intelligence-led policing, which is exactly what we are doing here,” the minister said.

Camilleri highlighted this project will help provide direct and immediate access to crucial information in case of incidents. This will be beneficial both for investigations and for ensuring that assistance arrives faster when needed.

He said that this project is proof that the government “does not settle for current achievements but continues to build on them for the benefit of the Maltese and Gozitan people.”

He pointed out that Malta is ranked among the top 10 safest countries in the world, highlighting the crime rate is significantly lower than 20 years ago, despite the country now having more economic activity and significantly more tourists.