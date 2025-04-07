Msida Creek Project: Second phase set to begin soon, new temporary traffic routes opened on Saturday

The second phase of the Msida Creek Project is set to begin soon, with new temporary traffic routes coming into effect on 12 April, Infrastructure Malta has announced.

Drivers coming from Valletta towards the direction of Tal-Qroqq will now have to take the right carriageway, take a turn at the ‘Monument tal-Ħaddiem’, and proceed onto Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli.

Meanwhile, those traveling from Valletta towards Triq il-Wied tal-Imsida must keep to the left carriageway and continue towards Birkirkara.

Other routes will remain unaffected by these changes.

Infrastructure Malta urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance and follow on-site signage to avoid delays. The agency also recommended the use of alternative routes where possible to ease congestion.

Construction works for the Msida Creek Project are expected to route changes to daily commutes as the project progresses.

The entire project, which began in November 2024, aims to improve connectivity in the area by introducing dedicated pedestrian and cycling lanes, new road networks, and a redesigned quay along the Msida waterfront. 20% of the project is complete, just over four months after work began.

For real-time traffic updates and information about ongoing works, Infrastructure Malta urges to follow their WhatsApp channel where commuters can stay informed about diversions and progress on the project.