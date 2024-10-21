Msida Creek project works to start next month, project to be completed by 2027

The first phase of the Msida Creek project is set to begin in the first week of November, with it set to conclude in 2027.

During a press briefing on Monday morning, Infrastructure Malta (IM) CEO Steve Ellul and project architects explained the first phase of the project will see work on the Msida shore.

The works will serve to repair the quay and establish the foundations and construction of the road connecting Ta’ Xbiex to Valletta. At the same time, preparations will commence for the creation of a temporary carriageway on Mikiel Anton Vassalli Street, after which reinforcement work will begin on the side walls of the road.

The IM CEO said the agency looks to ensure the impact on traffic flow is minimal, stating it will be relatively unincumbered. He also insisted traffic pressures will not be deviated onto other junctions.

He explained that every hour during peak times, over 50,000 vehicles pass through the traffic light junction at Msida Creek, travelling to and from Valletta and its surrounding localities.

Project details

Ellul also explained details on the wider project, which he said were “radically” redesigned from the initial proposals following consultation with residents and the council.

He said the new flyover will replace the traffic light junction and will alleviate traffic congestion in the area. The flyover, about 200 metres long and equipped with sound barriers, will directly connect Triq il-Marina to Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli.

He also said the agency has planned for 60% of this project to be dedicated to public spaces and a pleasant environment in the centre of this locality. These spaces, include the new public garden, which will span 19,375sq.m, equivalent to three football grounds.

“This means the project will see an increase of more than 8,000m² in open spaces and green areas. An additional 214 mature trees will be planted, a 50% increase over the current number, along with 17,000 shrubs,” IM said.

In front of the church, a 2,200sq.m square will be created, along with a 300-metre-long water channel over an area of 2,400sq.m. In addition to being part of a plan to prevent flooding, the channel will be surrounded by pathways accessible to the public.

The project includes the design and reconstruction of the traffic light junction connecting Triq il-Marina, Triq il-Wied tal-Imsida, and Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, as well as the strengthening of several nearby junctions that provide access to and from Gżira, Sliema, and Ta’ Xbiex.

The road extending from the Sa Maison area in Msida to the Skatepark roundabout in Tal-Qroqq is crucial, linking Valletta and the Grand Harbour region to the northern and southern regions of the country.

In a bid to improve pedestrianisation, the agency will improve public transport connections along this heavily used route. Wider pavements will be built, with segregated infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians along the waterfront, eventually linking Tal-Pietà to Ta’ Xbiex and Triq il-Wied tal-Imsida.

A new two-storey car park with 115 spaces will also be built, and will be entirely covered with solar panelling. It will also include an underground rainwater collection system to address the long-standing flooding issue, which has persisted for decades.

Ellul also explained that for the first time in a major infrastructural project, the contractor employed for the project will be tied to a ten-year.

“It forms part of Infrastructure Malta's commitment to improving the quality, efficiency, safety, and sustainability of road infrastructure, and providing the capacity to overcome present challenges and meet future needs,” he said.

Local council concerns

During the press briefing, a number of journalists questioned the IM CEO over a recently issued declaration by the new Msida council. Through a motion approved by the Nationalist-led council, it came out against the construction of a flyover as part of the project.

He said while the agency continues to consult with the council, one has to keep in mind that consultation over the project began around four years ago, and the council at the time had approved it.

“One has to be aware on the number of cars which pass through that area every day. The project will lead to less emissions and less sound pollution. The project has changed radically from when it was first proposed,” he said.

On the Kamra tal-Periti (KTP) proposals, Ellul said there is agreement on a number of principles between the two proposals.

“We both agree on open spaces, which the project caters for, and the need to reduce traffic in the area. I feel the projects strikes a balance between such needs and the reality of the area,” he said.

Cycling lanes

Questioned whether the newly installed cycle lanes will be part of a wider national network and, the agency CEO said that it will play a crucial role in connecting other popular areas in the country.

A project architect said cycle lanes will be spread throughout the whole project, with some being in the pedestrianised areas and others part of the road network.

Ellul said details on the cycle lane network will be given at a later stage with project funded by the European Union.

Canal and its maintenance

With one of the most striking elements of the project being the newly constructed canal, project architects were questioned on its maintenance.

Despite being designed to stop rain water flooding, the architects said it will be part of the creek, and the sea will flow into the canal, and therefore will never empty from water.

They also said the infrastructure caters for a rise in sea and water levels during extraordinary weather conditions, meaning it will not overflow onto the road.

In terms of water circulation, the canal will have dedicated features like a fountain which will prevent it from becoming stagnant. She compared it to the Bormla dock in front of the AUM building in the locality.