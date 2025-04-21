Planning Authority to add additional Planning Commission amid 'unsustainable' backlog

The Planning Authority (PA) has announced that it will increase the number of Planning Commissions to four as the authority has over 5,000 pending applications.

The decision, the PA said, follows recently gathered data revealing that the current commissions are struggling to keep up with demand, with delays reaching 50 days before cases are even presented.

This risks the PA’s ability to meet its legal obligation to process and decide on development applications within 100 days. “This legal period is essential to maintain transparency, good governance, and the credibility of the planning system.”

The PA explained that there are currently more than 5,000 cases pending, and that it expects to receive over 8,000 new applications by the end of the year. It described the situation as unsustainable and in need of immediate structural changes.

The Authority said the change will ensure that all cases are brought before a Commission within 15 days, aligning with operational expectations. It also aims to maintain legal compliance and shield both the authority and government from “legal challenges or reputational damage.”

Furthermore, the PA said the expansion will help restore public and investor confidence in the planning process by enabling more timely and efficient decisions.