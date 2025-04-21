PN veteran Francis Zammit Dimech dies

Nationalist Party veteran Francis Zammit Dimech has died.

He died at the age of 70.

Zammit Dimech was a lawyer by profession after he graduated from the University of Malta in 1979, and has been active in politics from a young age.

He contested the 1987 general election and remained on the PN ticket until 2017.

During his career, he occupied a number of governmental portfolios including the transport, environment, infrastructure, and tourism portfolios.

He also served as an MEP between 2017 and 2019. Zammit Dimech was then appointed Secretary General of the PN between 2020 and 2021, where he also served as chairman of the party’s media wing, Media Link Communications.

At the time of his death, Zammit Dimech served as Acting President of Malta.

In February 2025, Zammit Dimech gave one of his last TV appearances on TVM's Xtra, where he spoke about the relationship between the Maltese and Palestinians.

Following his death, PN leader Bernard Grech described Zammit Dimech as a gentleman who was of great service to the country and the PN.