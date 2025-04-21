PN veteran Francis Zammit Dimech dies
A veteran of the Nationalist Party, Francis Zammit Dimech has died at the age of 70 on Monday
He died at the age of 70.
Zammit Dimech was a lawyer by profession after he graduated from the University of Malta in 1979, and has been active in politics from a young age.
He contested the 1987 general election and remained on the PN ticket until 2017.
During his career, he occupied a number of governmental portfolios including the transport, environment, infrastructure, and tourism portfolios.
He also served as an MEP between 2017 and 2019. Zammit Dimech was then appointed Secretary General of the PN between 2020 and 2021, where he also served as chairman of the party’s media wing, Media Link Communications.
At the time of his death, Zammit Dimech served as Acting President of Malta.
In February 2025, Zammit Dimech gave one of his last TV appearances on TVM's Xtra, where he spoke about the relationship between the Maltese and Palestinians.
Following his death, PN leader Bernard Grech described Zammit Dimech as a gentleman who was of great service to the country and the PN.
"He served with great loyalty in every position in which he was trusted," Grech continued, adding that he was always ready to offer advice.
President Myriam Spiteri Debono described Zammit Dimech as a politician who gained the respect of all those he worked with.
"During this difficult moment, President Myriam Spiteri Debono extends her condolences to the relatives, colleagues, and friends of Francis Zammit Dimech."
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola described him as an honest friend, and thanked him for the advice he gave her when she was contesting her first MEP election.
"Francis was the personification of someone who dedicates his life to Maltese society and the Maltese and Gozitan people," she said.
Reacting to the news of Zammit Dimech's passing, Prime Minister Robert Abela described the late political veteran as a man who truly loved his country.
"Malta remains grateful for his service," Abela said.
Similarly, Speaker Anġlu Farrugia noted that Zammit Dimech's decades in public service were marked by his "integrity and a steadfast commitment to Malta's democracy." He extended his condolences on behalf of all MPs to Zammit Dimech's family and loved ones.