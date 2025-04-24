Francis Zammit Dimech given final farewell

Francis Zammit Dimech was given a final farewell before being laid to rest on Thursday, with high-profile attendees from both sides of Malta’s political divide.

His funeral was held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Balluta. Among the attendees were President Myriam Spiteri Debono, Prime Minister Robert Abela and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, as well as members of the judiciary.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech could not attend due to political commitments abroad. However, he posted a tribute to Zammit Dimech on Facebook thanking him for his friendship and dedication.

Zammit Dimech passed away on Monday at the age of 70. During his career, he held several government portfolios and served as an MEP between 2017 and 2019.

At the time of his death, Zammit Dimech was Malta’s acting president.