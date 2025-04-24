Saint James Hospital targeted in cyberattack, medical appointments proceeding normally

Saint James Hospital Group has confirmed it was the target of a sophisticated cyberattack on 18 April but assured patients and the public that it has maintained control of its systems and that medical services continue as scheduled.

In a statement released Thursday, the hospital group said that the incident was quickly contained, with all systems isolated from external networks to prevent further intrusion.

The hospital’s management said that no disruption to patient care is expected and all medical appointments and procedures are proceeding as planned.

The attack was detected immediately, triggering the activation of containment protocols. Saint James’ IT, legal, and security teams, with the support of external cybersecurity experts, are now conducting a thorough investigation into the nature and scope of the breach. The investigation is also assessing whether any sensitive patient information may have been compromised.

Saint James Hospital has reported the incident to the relevant authorities and local police, with an initial notification already submitted to the competent regulatory bodies.

The group has also taken the step of providing regular updates on its corporate website to maintain transparency with stakeholders.

The hospital has set up a dedicated helpline (+356 79636039) available weekdays from 09:00 to 17:00, or can be contacted via email at [email protected].