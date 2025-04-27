Pensions to increase come next budget, Abela says

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that government will be raising pensions once more in the next budget.

Speaking briefly in Paola, Qormi, and Rabat, Abela spoke of Malta’s financial performance, noting that the government reduced the deficit beyond expectations while other EU countries resorted to tax hikes.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana announced that Malta will exit the EU's Excessive Deficit Procedure two years ahead of schedule.

Caruana attributed this to "responsible fiscal management, prudent decision-making, and a strong commitment to good governance..."

On Sunday, Abela also spoke of the different initiatives that changed Malta’s financial state since the PL was elected to government in 2013.

Reflecting on employment, Abela contrasted today’s full employment with the situation 12 years ago, when 8,000 people were jobless under a Nationalist administration.

Instead, he noted that Malta now has to turn to foreign workers to fill the abundance of job opportunities.

Abela highlighted several social measures introduced over recent years, such as free school and public transport, stressing that the government rejects austerity policies.

He also referenced positive feedback from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding Malta’s economic performance, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic when the government shielded families and businesses from the pandemic’s impacts.

He concluded by inviting people to join the Labour Party on 1 May to take part in the party’s Valletta activity.