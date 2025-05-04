Graffitti cancel protest after developments in Gaza flotilla case

NGO Moviment Graffiti have announced the cancellation of their protest which was set to take place later on Sunday following positive steps towards supporting the Conscience, the humanitarian ship that was recently targeted by drones off the coast of Malta.

"We have taken note of positive developments regarding the Conscience, with the Prime Minister now offering more tangible assistance to the vessel. The Gaza Freedom Flotilla has also welcomed this approach," said the organisers.

The protest, "Let the Conscience In", was initially organised in response to the attack on the Conscience ship, which had been carrying out humanitarian efforts in the Mediterranean.

Following the attack, organisers called for the ship to be allowed to dock in Malta for repairs. The Maltese Government’s recent actions, including offering more support, has led to the protest being cancelled.

Despite the cancellation of today’s protest, the NGO emphasised their continued commitment to the cause, stating: "We will continue to follow developments closely, while reiterating our demands that the Conscience be allowed to dock in Malta for repairs before continuing on its humanitarian mission, and that the Maltese Government condemn the drone attack on this humanitarian ship."

The organisers also reminded those interested in showing solidarity with the Palestinian people about an upcoming march to commemorate the Nakba which will take place on 15 May, at 6pm, starting at the Gżira waterfront.