PN candidate urges action on dilapidated Qbajjar Battery

Nationalist Party candidate Luke Said has called on authorities to take action on Marsalforn’s dilapidated Qbajjar Battery.

The historic site, which dates back to the 18th century and is a scheduled Grade One monument, was expected to see preservation efforts following its formal transfer from the Lands Authority to Heritage Malta earlier this year.

The agreement gave Heritage Malta the ability to immediately assign architects to the site to address the battery’s structure.

Said stated that he received multiple complaints from residents living near the battery, who said no visible restoration work had begun on the site. He added that the entrance remains unsecured, leaving the structure prone to trespassing and repeated vandalism.

“This raises serious concerns about how committed the authorities truly are to safeguarding this heritage site, especially as no planning application for restoration has yet been submitted,” the PN candidate added.

Said urged Heritage Malta to secure the site, as he reminded how government dismissed a proposal by NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa and the Żebbuġ local council to restore the battery.

The candidate called for restoration works and the involvement of the NGO and local council.

“Il-Qolla l-Bajda is the last of its kind in Gozo. Every day of inaction takes it closer to irreversible loss. We urge Heritage Malta, the Lands Authority, and the Government of Malta to treat this matter with the seriousness and urgency it deserves,” he concluded.