PN approves three candidates for general election

The Nationalist Party announced it has approved three new candidates for the upcoming general election.

The candidates are Andrew Agius who will contest the third district, Owen Sciberras from the fifth district, and Josephine Xuereb from the seventh district.

Agius will be contesting a general election for the first time, while both Sciberras and Xuereb previously ran under the PN banner in the last election.

PN leader Bernard Grech thanked the candidates during an Executive Committee meeting held on Thursday and acknowledged others who have already come forward and are expected to be approved in the coming months.

“Yesterday’s approvals form part of an ongoing process that began at the end of last year with the selection of the first group of new candidates for the next general election – a process that will eventually lead to the full approval of the party’s complete list of candidates,” the PN said.