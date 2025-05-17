First public consultation meeting on Voluntary assisted euthanasia held on Friday

The first public consultation meeting on voluntary assisted euthanasia was held in Fgura on Friday evening.

“We must listen to everyone. That is what a consultation is for,” Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality Rebecca Buttigieg said during the meeting.

She affirmed that palliative care will always remain the first choice, highlighting that the consultation document obliges the patient should always be referred to palliative care.

The meeting, held on Friday evening at the Fgura Local Council hall, drew people from different backgrounds, including individuals who have experienced the suffering of terminal illness. Many shared emotional testimonies about their loved ones, underlining the personal and deeply human nature of the topic.

Some attendees supported the proposed document and felt comforted by its emphasis on personal choice and dignity. Others believed the document could have been more open, while some voiced opposition to the idea of voluntary assisted euthanasia altogether.

Despite the varied opinions, there was broad agreement on the seriousness and sensitivity of the issue. Several people said that witnessing suffering first-hand helped them realise how vital it is to give people the right to choose, especially at the end of life. Many highlighted that knowing it is strictly voluntary and applies only to the person involved offers reassurance.

Buttigieg listened to the concerns raised and confirmed that more than 140 submissions have already been received as part of the ongoing public consultation. She stressed that the aim of the document is to guide open discussion and ensure that no voice is left out.

She also addressed misinformation that had been spread in recent days, stating clearly that conditions such as old age, disability or mental health are not, and will not be, accepted reasons for requesting voluntary assisted euthanasia.

She underlined that the proposed law only applies to adults aged 18 and over who are diagnosed with a terminal illness expected to end their life within six months, and whose condition has been medically certified.

The document also includes several strict safeguards. Among them is the criminalisation of any attempt to coerce or force a person into choosing voluntary assisted euthanasia. It also proposes a regulatory board, headed by a former judge, to oversee the process and give final approval only after a mandatory reflection period. Importantly, anyone who makes such a request will have the right to change their mind at any time.

Buttigieg reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening palliative care, noting that a ten-year strategy has been published to improve support for those with terminal illnesses. She insisted that palliative care would always be offered and prioritised first.

The public consultation remains open until 2 July 2025. People are encouraged to submit their views online at www.facts.gov.mt or attend the next community meetings, which will be held in Gozo and Mosta.