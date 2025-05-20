Artist association questions lack of transparency in awarding of Mark Camilleri’s €25,000 contract

The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association has questioned the lack of transparency over the awarding of a €25,000 contract to Mark Camilleri’s Dar Camilleri.

“The lack of transparency in the awarding of this contract, particularly the absence of a public call or open selection process, has prompted valid concerns from our members and the wider community,” the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) said.

MaltaToday revealed earlier this week the former Book Council chair turned media house owner and blogger, was awarded a €25,000 contract to draw up a report for Arts Council Malta.

An Arts Council Malta spokesperson confirmed Dar Camilleri will be tasked with preparing a report on Commercialising Malta’s Culture Industries and Tapping Private Capital.

In a statement on Tuesday, the MEIA questioned what criteria were used to assess Dar Camilleri’s suitability to lead such a significant assignment, whether other individuals or organisations were considered or consulted, and how the €25,000 fee was determined and accounted for within the Council’s budget.

“While we understand that public entities may, under specific circumstances, issue direct orders, these are bound by criteria and must be justified by clear reasoning, such as the absence of viable alternatives, exceptional expertise, or urgent need. Based on the information currently available, it is unclear whether such conditions apply in this case,” it said.

The artist association said concerns are further echoed by sector stakeholders, who have expressed frustration at the current procurement environment.

“Tenders related to reports in relation to creative work are rare, and when issued, are often awarded based on the lowest price, undermining both quality and sustainability. This dynamic is leaving small, specialised operators struggling to compete, while others are awarded behind closed doors,” the MEIA insisted.

The association insisted as a sector that depends on trust, openness, and merit-based opportunities, “we believe it is in the public interest for Arts Council Malta and Ministry for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government to offer clarity on this matter.”