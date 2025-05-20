Rebecca Buttigieg concerned over ‘regressive attitudes’ eroding LGBTIQ rights

Rebecca Buttigieg has expressed concern over the erosion of rights for LGBTIQ+ communities in some countries when addressing the European IDAHOT+ Forum.

The reforms parliamentary secretary it is “essential to safeguard and protect the hard-won progress” achieved to date.

Buttigieg warned against “regressive attitudes”, which she said risked undermining human rights and equality.

IDAHOT+ Forum is one of Europe’s leading platforms dedicated to advancing LGBTIQ+ rights, equality, and inclusion. Malta hosted this year’s edition as part of its presidency of the Council of Europe.

Earlier this year, Hungary banned Pride events and threatened organisers with prison as the country deepened its repression of the LGBTIQ+ community.

Buttigieg said Malta had achieved significant progress in advancing civil rights over the past 10 years. This was possible, she added, because of “strong political will” and sustained commitment to the principle of equality.

The Forum called for deeper collaboration and unified action for a Europe where “equality is not only pursued, but genuinely realised”.

Prime Minister Robert Abela told participants that sustaining equality requires continued national effort. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment in this regard. “Malta will continue to show its unwavering support as it strives to remain a beacon of equality for all,” Abela said.