White taxis and cab operators concerned over airport traffic congestion

The associations representing white taxis and cab operators respectively have lamented what they described as lack of planning at the airport that is causing traffic congestion.

In a joint statement, the Malta Taxi Licensed Association and the Light Passenger Operators Association lamented “decisions that have not yet been taken”. They did not elaborate.

“We have been discussing solutions and proposals with the authorities and other stakeholders but this has resulted in nothing concrete,” the associations said, adding the congestion of cars at the airport was an issue of health and safety.

They warned that with another summer season round the corner, the situation was “very serious” and called on the authorities to take the necessary steps to ensure proper work flow at the airport.