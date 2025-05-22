Momentum concerned over former Għargħur mayor’s ousting

Momentum have called out the ousting of the Għargħur mayor, saying the events which unfolded raise “serious concerns”.

“Despite a clear 62% majority in the last local elections, a political manoeuvre by the Labour Party has overturned the voters’ will on who should be mayor in the locality,” Momentum Secretary General Mark Camilleri Gambin said.

Last week, former mayor Helen Gauci lost a no-confidence vote as two Labour councillors and a Nationalist-turned-independent member of the same council voted in favour of a motion of no confidence against her.

The councillors tabled the motion because of suspicious expenditure under the mayor’s administration. This followed the departure of local councillor Francesca Attard from the PN, who is currently serving as an independent member of the council. A protest over what unfolded was also held in the locality by the PN on Wednesday.

“What transpired in Għargħur is unacceptable. The will of the people should always be respected. If there were any shortcomings in the former mayor’s administration, the relevant authorities should investigate, point out the alleged illegalities and thus motivate why the mayor should be removed,” Camilleri Gambin said.

He said the PN should also carry out an internal review to establish the facts and publish its findings.

“Unfortunately, the current law allows for loopholes in such situations. These loopholes must be urgently addressed. The Local Councils Act, originally enacted in 1992, needs to be revised to reflect today’s political landscape, especially with the growing number of independent and third-party candidates being elected,” he said.

The party secretary general insisted proper rules must be put in place to prevent similar situations in future to “ensure a level playing field and to safeguard democracy at all levels.”