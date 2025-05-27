Labour to discuss Haber court case internally before deciding if action should be taken against him

The Labour Party is discussing Floriana councillor Justin Haber’s court case internally before deciding if any action should be taken against him.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Labour deputy leader Alex Agius Saliba said he is speaking to the victim in the case Pearl Vella Haber, and will also be requesting a copy of the court sentence.

“I have spoken to Pearl over the past weeks, and after analysing the court sentence, will be speaking to Justin Haber accordingly,” he said.

Agius Saliba said the victim had reached out to him a couple of weeks ago, and he has since stayed in contact. He told MaltaToday the case will be approached sensitively as it is a delicate one which involves family members.

Labour Floriana councillor and veteran goalkeeper Justin Haber was on Tuesday found guilty of threatening his sister by Magistrate Nadia Helena Vella.

The charges date back to 8 January when out of the blue, Haber sent his sister, Pearl Vella Haber, a threatening voice message, telling her: “I will behead you”.

This led to her filing charges against her brother. The situation arose following a dispute between her and their mother.

Haber did not admit to the charges filed against him, but upon testifying, he admitted to his wrongful actions.

After news of the decision was made public, Haber took to Facebook to defend himself, saying that while acknowledging his wrong doing, he was in an “overwhelmed and emotionally vulnerable” state.

“In such moments, the priority becomes the wellbeing of that parent. Under immense stress, people sometimes say things they do not mean. That was the case here,” Haber said. “While this does not excuse my actions, I hope it offers some understanding of the emotional state I was in at the time. I never intended to cause harm.”

He also expressed his “disappointment at those who attempt to create a story out of the suffering of others.” The court decision was made public, and no court order was issued to remove the names of individuals involved in the case.