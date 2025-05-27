Labour councillor and veteran goalkeeper Justin Haber threatened to ‘behead’ his sister

Labour Floriana councillor and veteran goalkeeper Justin Haber has been found guilty of threatening his sister by Magistrate Nadia Helena Vella on Tuesday.

The charges date back to 8 January when out of the blue, Haber sent his sister, Pearl Vella Haber, a threatening voice message, telling her: “I will behead you”.

This led to her filing charges against her brother. The situation arose following a dispute between her and their mother.

Haber did not admit to the charges filed against him, but upon testifying, he admitted to his wrongful actions.

Pearl also took the stand. The court heard how she had previously reported Haber on a separate case back in 2014. Haber was summoned to court but she had decided to drop the case for family reasons. However, this time round, she finally decided that it was time to take action against him.

“The main reason I decided to go through with the report is because I know he is capable of such things”. She further expressed her constant fear of encountering him, contending that she never risks parking in an underground car park as she feared being confronted by her brother.

Thus, the court found Justin Haber guilty of all charges and issued a restraining order for one year in favour of his sister. The court made it clear that he cannot approach, contact or go anywhere near his sister at all costs and failure to adhere to this would result in Haber facing a €2,000 fine.

As a former national team goalkeeper, Haber is a well-known figure in Maltese football who had a long-standing career. He was elected as a Floriana councillor on the Labour Party ticket during last year’s council elections.

Lawyer Marita Pace Dimech represented Pearl. Lawyer Edward Zammit Lewis assisted Justin Haber.