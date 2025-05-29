New Transport Malta service lets drivers get licence on the spot after test

Transport Malta will be offering a new service at its Driving Training and Testing Unit in Floriana.

As from 9 June 2025, successful driving candidates will be able to pay for their driving licence card immediatley after passing their practical test on location.

This new driving licence service will be provided from Monday to Friday between 7:30am till 13:00pm and Saturday from 7:30am till noon.

This initative eliminates the need for individuals to travel to Transport Malta offices in Paola or Lija after passing their driving test.

The service is tailor made to make the application process more efficient and customer-friendly.

It is expected that this new service will reduce 10,000 unnecessary road trips annually.

“Transport Malta remains committed to continuously improving the services we offer to the public,” a statement read.