Humanists: Euthanasia debate offers chance for compassionate reform

NGO Humanists Malta is urging the government to embrace a voluntary euthanasia framework grounded in compassion, personal autonomy, and respect for those suffering from incurable conditions.

In a statement Thursday, the group welcomed the government’s public consultation “as a long-overdue step toward a more humane approach to end-of-life care.”

They argue the debate is not about the value of life, a principle on which all sides agree, but about whether individuals facing unbearable, irreversible suffering should have the legal right to end their lives on their own terms.

“We are in favour of voluntary assisted dying, provided it is free from coercion and grounded in the core values of dignity and respect for life,” said James Buhagiar, chair of Humanists Malta. “We believe in coming together to support those in need.”

The proposed law would allow Voluntary Assisted Euthanasia (VAE) for consenting adults with terminal or incurable illnesses, under strict safeguards. Patients would need to make repeated voluntary requests, undergo independent medical and psychiatric assessments, and be reviewed by a regulatory board.

Humanists Malta expressed concern over one proposed requirement — a prognosis of six months or less to live. They said such predictions are unreliable and risk excluding people who are suffering significantly but may live longer. Instead, they urged the law to focus on the intensity of suffering, not on timelines.

They also emphasised that palliative care and assisted dying are not mutually exclusive. Citing examples from Oregon, Australia, Canada, and the Netherlands, they noted that legalising VAE has often led to stronger palliative care systems, earlier referrals, and better outcomes for all patients.

Opponents often argue that people seek assisted dying because they feel like a burden. But data from Oregon and Washington show the main reasons include loss of autonomy, dignity, and ability to enjoy life. The feeling of burden, Humanists Malta said, is usually expressed in the context of love and care, not neglect.

The organisation supports legal protections to prevent coercion, including criminal penalties for undue pressure in either direction. They also advocate for legally binding living wills, support for health proxies, and the inclusion of religious or secular chaplaincy care at the end of life.

While they support the right of medical professionals to conscientiously object, Humanists Malta said such objections should not block patients from accessing lawful services. Objecting professionals must refer patients to someone who can help.

The group called for inclusive eligibility criteria that do not discriminate against older people, those with disabilities, or individuals with a history of mental illness — provided they are of sound mind.

Humanists Malta framed the issue as a matter of conscience for all. A blanket ban on assisted dying, they argue, imposes a single moral view on everyone. Legalisation would allow people to make personal choices about the end of their life, or not, based on their own beliefs.

“Malta now has a rare and important opportunity to lead with compassion,” the group said. “The real question is not whether we are ready to talk about death. It is whether we are ready to listen to those who are dying.”